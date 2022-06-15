Boris Johnson ‘gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island’, Starmer jokes

Keir Starmer has joked that Boris Johnson is “gameplaying so much that he thinks he’s on Love Island”.

The Labour leader packed in a number of pop culture references to his PMQs attack on Wednesday (15 June) and also suggested Mr Johnson is giving the country “the ick”.

“He’s gameplaying so much he thinks he’s on Love Island,” Mr Starmer said.

“The problem is, prime minister, I’m reliably informed that contestants who give the public the ick get kicked out.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.