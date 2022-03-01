Watch live as Boris Johnson meets with Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Boris Johnson has headed out to Poland in order to meet with prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The British PM is visiting both Poland and Estonia for crisis talks amid the ongoing attacks in Ukraine.

On Thursday, 24 February, president Vladimir Putin announced Russia would begin a “military operation” on Ukraine.

This has led to hundreds of thousands of terrified Ukrainians fleeing the country.

The UK is currently in “urgent” talks regarding Ukrainian refugees, according to foreign minister Liz Truss.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.