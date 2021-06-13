Boris Johnson was repeatedly pressed over remarks that foreign secretary Dominic Raab made about French president Emmanuel Macron during a news conference on Sunday.

Sky News’ Beth Rigby questioned the PM over Mr Raab saying that Mr Macron’s alleged comments about Northern Ireland and its role within the UK were “offensive”, during an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

Ms Rigby characterised Mr Raab’s comments as a “diplomatic row” while questioning the prime minister.

Mr Johnson dodged the question during his response.