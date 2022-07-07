BBC Newsnight replaces end credits with list of ministerial resignations

BBC Newsnight chose a dramatic way to broadcast news of MPs who have resigned from Boris Johnson’s government, rolling their names set to an acoustic version of Bittersweet Symphony instead of the programme’s end credits.

The prime minister has been rocked by over 50 ministers setting down from roles, including three from his cabinet.

Mr Johnson also sacked Michael Gove, after the levelling up secretary told him to resign on Wednesday (6 July).

Newsnight appeared to poke fun at the situation, rolling the names of every minister who has quit.

