Labour candidate begins campaign for Boris Johnson’s seat after ex-PM resigns as MP

Labour’s Danny Beales has been on the campaign trail in Uxbridge and South Ruislip after Boris Johnson resigned as the north London constituency’s MP.

The former prime minister stepped down on Friday (9 June) after launching a scathing attack on the Commons Privileges Committee probe into whether he misled the Commons over the Partygate scandal.

“People are telling us that they’re pretty fed up - whether they voted Labour or Conservative last time,” the Camden councillor said.

“The overwhelming sense was for the last 10-plus years we haven’t had a local MP.”