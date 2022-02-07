Boris Johnson has said he is “absolutely not” worried about Rishi Sunak’s loyalty to his premiership, amid reports the chancellor is preparing a leadership bid.

The Prime Minister was speaking on Monday during a visit to Maidstone Hospital with Mr Sunak, where he suggested that No 10 and the Treasury are “working together in harmony”.

When asked by a reporter if he has “doubts” about the chancellor’s loyalty, Mr Johnson replied: “absolutely not”.

His comments came after reports suggested the Treasury has blocked an announcement to tackle the NHS patient backlog.

