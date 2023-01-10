Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.

Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”

He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.

Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.