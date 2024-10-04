Boris Johnson makes Harry and Meghan joke in first-look at memoir interview

Boris Johnson makes a joke about not being able to stop The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving the UK.

In a first look at the former prime minister’s interview with GB News, due to air on Sunday (6 October), Mr Johnson claims that while he wasn’t able to stop “Megxit”, he did get “Brexit done”.

Ahead of the release of his memoir Unleashed, the former Conservative leader is set to discuss his time in office and his views on the current state of UK and global politics.