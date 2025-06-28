Moment man walks away after stabbing wife to death as she pushed baby in pram

This is the moment a husband who stabbed his wife to death as she pushed their baby in a pram was captured on CCTV walking away following the murder.

Footage shows Habibur Masum, 26, calmly walking through Bradford and getting on public transport moments after launching a “ferocious” knife attack on his estranged partner Kulsuma Akter, 27 on 6 April, 2024.

The 26-year-old followed Ms Atker to a refuge in Bradford where she had been staying to try and escape him, where he then stabbed her 25 times in front of their infant son, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue in Burnley, had admitted manslaughter and possession of a knife but denied murder.

On Friday (27 June), the jury convicted him after five hours and 40 minutes of deliberations. He will be sentenced on 22 July.