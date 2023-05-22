Every time Suella Braverman addresses speeding fine controversy in the Commons

Suella Braverman faced questions from MPs in the House of Commons on Monday (22 May) regarding her speeding fine.

Claims that the home secretary asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her, rather than take penalty points on her driving licence, have continued to circulate in the press.

She responded to claims earlier on Monday morning by stating she was “confident that nothing untoward happened”.

Here is a compilation of every time Ms Braverman addressed questions from MPs regarding the controversy.

Sign up for our newsletters.