Watch: Tragic moment small plane crashes into bus in São Paulo

A security camera captured the moment a small plane crashed into a bus while flying over the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Friday (7 February).

The eight-seater plane came down on Marques de Sao Vicente Avenue, reportedly killing the two people onboard and inuring six others on the ground.

The video shows shows a massive plume of smoke rising from the crash site on the busy road before the wreckage erupts into flames, halting traffic.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.