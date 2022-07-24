Vigils held in Brazil for people killed in police raids

Vigils are being held in Brazil to remember those killed in police raids, as concern is raised over the apparent heavy-handed tactics used by authorities.

Specifically, one of Rio de Janeiro’s biggest slums saw 19 people killed by police on Thursday.

Residents could be seen holding candles and embracing one another as they condemned what had happened.

More than 70 people have been killed in three police operations in the past 14 months. Most of those affected are thought to have been gang-related incidents, involving those from lower-income backgrounds.

