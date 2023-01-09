Brazilian security forces regained control of the country’s National Congress building after it was stormed by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday, 8 January.

Footage shows the aftermath of the riot, with glass broken and legislative chambers ransacked, which was reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection.

More than 300 people have been arrested according to police.

Protesters breached security barricades to seek military intervention to restore far-right Bolsonaro and oust new left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

