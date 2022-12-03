Firefighters rescue stranded residents from rooftops after heavy flooding in Brazil

Firefighters in Brazil rescued stranded residents from the rooftops of flooded properties in Santa Catarina State, where heavy rain has caused havoc.

The extreme weather has caused rivers to burst their banks, blocking and damaging roads and inundating properties.

At least two people have died as a result of the flooding, and more than 900 residents have been displaced, according to officials.

Dramatic footage captures rescuers pulling people from the rooftops of their homes as floodwater rises around them.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.