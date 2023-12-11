A former breast cancer surgeon diagnosed with the disease three times has issued an urgent warning to women.

Dr Liz O’Riordan, 48, admitted she never checked her breasts for lumps, when she appeared on BBC Breakfast today (11 December).

She urged: “Put a reminder in your calendar every month and check it please, because it could save your life.”

Symptoms of breast cancer include having new lumps in either breast; a lump or swelling in your armpits; discharge of fluid from nipples; and a change in the size or shape of breasts.