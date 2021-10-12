Watch live as Brexit negotiator Lord Frost speaks about Northern Ireland Protocol

Brexit negotiator David Frost is giving a speech to the diplomatic community in Lisbon ahead of the EU's expected response to UK's Northern Ireland Protocol Command Paper.

Lord Frost is to dramatically escalate the war of words with Brussels, as he sets out new plans to rewrite the two-year-old accord.

His speech comes after a public spat with the Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney, who has accused Lord Frost of deliberately trying to torpedo EU-UK relations by being unreasonable.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.