Florida congressman wears an IDF uniform to GOP conference meeting

Brian Mast wore his military uniform from his service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Capitol Hill on Friday (13 October) following a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on 7 October.

Asked by reporters why he’d chosen to do so, he responded “[Rep. Rashida] Tlaib has her flag, I got my uniform.”

Later, the Florida congressman wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “As the only member to serve with both the United States Army and the Israel Defense Forces, I will always stand with Israel.”