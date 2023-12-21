Why Brianna Ghey’s teenage killers could be named

A judge will decide whether to lift anonymity orders protecting the identities of Brianna Ghey’s teenage killers, and allow the media to publish their names, at a hearing today (21 December).

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times after being lured to Linear Park in Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.

Her killers, identified only as girl X and boy Y – both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, had denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing of the transgender teenager.

Barrister Kirsty Brimelow KC appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday to explain why the teenage killers could now be named.