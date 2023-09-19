British man describes moment he was ambushed and shot by pirates in the Amazon

A British man has described the moment he was shot by a pirate in the Amazon as he attempted to secure a world record.

Former Royal Marine John Bathgate and his friend Ian Roberts were aiming to be the first to travel from the highest source of the Amazon to the Atlantic coast, but their trip took a sinister turn when they were ambuhsed by two Peruvian pirates.

Mr Bathgate was shot twice.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, he said: “A full-body jolt is a way to describe what it was like.”