Knifeman slashes police officer's nose in dramatic Bronx arrest

Dramatic bodycam footage has been released of the moment a knife-wielding man slashed a New York police officer on the nose.

Officers were responding to reports of a man with a knife around around 7:15am on 6 October on Andrews Avenue in University Heights, the Bronx.

Bodycam footage shows police pursue the suspect on foot who repeatedly lunges at the officers and catches one on the nose with the knife. He is then tasered to the ground and taken into custody.

The NYPD 52nd Precinct officer was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

