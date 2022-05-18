Friend of man killed in Buffalo shooting says he would forgive killer

A friend of a man killed in the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday (14 May) has said that he would forgive the shooter.

Hayward Patterson, 67, a church deacon, was among 10 people who were shot and killed at the Tops supermarket.

"I could picture him telling us to go on, praise God. I can picture him telling us to keep the mantle going. That's the kind of person he was," Penny Beckham told Sky News.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.