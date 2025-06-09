CCTV footage captures a bizarre moment a burglar breaks into an Oregon gas station, attempts to throw a Molotov cocktail, sets himself on fire, fights a K9, then gives up.

Police officers responded to a burglary call at the Space Age Fuel gas station on Grandview Drive, located at the north side of Bend, Oregon, on June 6, 2025, around 4:15 a.m. The call was made by Space Age Fuel owner, Danny Johal, who was watching the store via surveillance footage.

Footage shows the suspect, later identified as Steven Earl Ramsey, bumbling through his attempted robbery and in the end giving himself up after almost setting himself on fire and being attacked by a Bend Police K9, Vinnie. Steven Ramsey is currently residing in police custody.