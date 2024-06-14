Watch: Deer crashes through windscreen of moving bus

Watch the shocking moment a deer jumped through the windshield of an oncoming bus, injuring passengers.

The animal emerged from a corner street and ran into the path of the vehicle in Warwick, Rhode Island, on 10 June.

Dashcam footage shows the moment of impact.

A video was also captured on the security camera inside the bus, which shows the deer being thrown into the aisle with shattered glass and hitting a man sitting behind the driver’s seat.

Multiple passengers suffered minor injuries, one of them hit by the deer and a woman at the back wounded by glass debris.

Environmental Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the deer died from the impact.