Alex Murdaugh’s son recalls moment father told him about mother and brother’s murders

Buster Murdaugh has taken to the stand to testify at the double murder trial of his father, Alex Murdaugh.

The only surviving son of Maggie and Alex Murdaugh recalled how he found out about the murder of his brother and mother.

He said his father called him and "sounded odd" on the call before he asked if he was sitting down and broke the news to him.

"I kinda just sat there for a minute, I was in shock," Buster Murdaugh recalled.

Buster said his father had been “destroyed” and “heartbroken” in the aftermath of the murders.

