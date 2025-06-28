Bear spotted making friends with coyote in California

This is the unexpected moment a bear and a coyote come face-to-face - and end up making friends.

Footage shared by Altadena Sheriff's Station, in Los Angeles on Tuesday (24 June) shows the unlikely pair encountering each other underneath a bush at night.

The pair stare at each other for a few moments, before nuzzling their noses on the other and standing side by side for a few more seconds.

The police station shared the sweet interaction online with the caption: When you and your coworker finally take that lunch break walk you’ve been talking about all week.”