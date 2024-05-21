Man who plunged 350ft off California cliff located and rescued by helicopter crew

A man who fell out of a pickup truck after it plunged off a coastal cliff in Northern California has been rescued by a helicopter crew.

His vehicle was located approximately 200ft down from the Highway 1 roadway, where a large tree had stopped it from rolling further down the cliff.

Crews did not locate anyone inside the vehicle and began an extensive search of the terrain, looking for anyone who may have been ejected or who escaped the wreckage.

Approximately 55 minutes into the search, which included a check of the surrounding ravines, the victim was found 350ft down from the vehicle wreckage.

Footage shared by the Sonoma Sheriff shows the helicopter crew reaching the victim, who was critically injured, before he was flown to a local hospital.

He is expected to survive.