A mother and a daughter were rescued on Monday night after their vehicle, along with another, was swallowed by a sinkhole in a Los Angeles suburb.

Four people were initially trapped, but two of them were able to escape uninjured before first responders arrived, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Officials then “conducted a high-angle rope rescue operation and safely extricated” the pair who could not escape by themselves.

Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Footage broadcast by local media shows the moment one woman was lifted to safety.

