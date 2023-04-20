A mountain biker was airlifted to hospital after falling “approximately 30ft” off a trail in California.

Footage shared by the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations shows the moment the rider was hoisted into a helicopter in China Camp State Park.

She was transported from the scene to a local hospital with moderate injuries, according to the division’s Facebook account.

The park, located in California’s Marin County is renowned for its hiking and mountain biking trails.

