Moment stray bullet lands metres away from children during youth baseball game

A stray bullet landed metres away from a group of children playing a youth baseball game in California.

Surveillance video, released by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, shows the moment the bullet hit the dirt in between the young players.

The incident happened at the Mission Sports Park in San Marcos, California.

Local officers responded to reports of persons unknown discharging a firearm near the field and confirmed no one had been hit or hurt.

They are now appealing for the public’s help, asking anyone with information or additional video of the incident to come forward.

