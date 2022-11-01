Timelapse of debris flow in San Bernardino mountains amid massive mudslide

Timelapse footage shows debris flowing through Yucaipa in San Bernardino County, California, after Tropical Storm Kay brought 2.4 inches of rain to the area within an hour on 12 September.

In a clip released by the San Bernardino County Public Works, mud overflows Birch Creek in a matter of minutes, damaging a house close by.

At least 16 properties were destroyed by the debris flow, and a 62-year-old Forest Falls resident died after debris flow hit her home.

