The two Canadians detained by Beijing for nearly three years returned home on Saturday. Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau embraced businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig when they arrived in Calgary amid an emotional homecoming.

The two men were imprisoned in China in 2018 in what critics labelled an act of “hostage diplomacy”. It came shortly after Canadian authorities arrested Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on US fraud charges.

Spavor and Kovrig were released just hours after US authorities reached an agreement allowing Ms Meng to return to China in exchange for admitting wrongdoing in the fraud case.