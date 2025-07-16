Captain Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore rebrands as TikTok ‘resilience coach’

Captain Tom Moore’s daughter has joined TikTok in a career switch following her misconduct in handling the charitable foundation set up in her father’s name.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 54, has rebranded herself into a "resilience coach”, dishing out advice under a series called “Moore Moments” in a play on her and her dad’s name.

In one video posted on 24 June, she admitted that “criticism and judgement” over “the last few years have tested” her.

She encouraged her followers to ignore naysayers and “believe in yourself”.

The family of the pandemic fundraiser, who made international headlines when he raised millions of pounds by walking lengths of his garden, have been embroiled in scandal due to the misuse of the funds in the Captain Tom Foundation.