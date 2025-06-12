A wild police chase in Ohio ended with a multi-car wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 which injured seven people.

The pursuit began Thursday June 5 when the driver of a GMC Sierra, James Collins, refused to pull over when the Ohio State Highway Patrol tried to stop him for having no visible registration.

Footage filmed by a police helicopter unit shows the chase through Montgomery County escalating as a passenger in the bed of the truck begins throwing wooden boards into the road in a desperate attempt to deter police.

The truck ended up driving the wrong way down Interstate 75 where it eventually caused a six-vehicle pile-up.

After the crash, all four people in the GMC took off on foot before eventually being caught by police. They are all now facing charges for drug possession and aggravated vehicular assault.