Dashcam footage captured the moment a car veered off of an overpass and crashed into the interstate below in Sacramento, California.

The crash, captured on video by another driver on the interstate, took place on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, on the I-5 Sacramento freeway.

As the crash happened, passing drivers were forced to react quickly to steer clear of the falling car and debris.

The driver of the crashed vehicle has since been brought to the hospital, and no other injuries have been reported from the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.