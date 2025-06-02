Car flies off road and crashes into veterans hall for second time in a year

A car flew off the road and crashed into the roof of a veterans hall for the second time in three months.

Footage shows a silver car crashing into the roof of Clay-Ray Veterans Memorial Hall in Missouri on Wednesday (28 May), with debris hitting the property’s flagpole.

Authorities confirmed that there was no one inside the hall at the time of the incident.

The 58-year-old man, who had a seizure whilst driving, suffered only minor injuries and was able to walk away from the scene.

Parts of the roof were still being repaired from another crash, which took place in February when an intoxicated driver tried to outrun law enforcement by speeding at over 100 miles an hour.