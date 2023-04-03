Criminal caught trying door handles ordered not to touch vehicles for five years

A criminal who is “addicted” to trying car door handles has been ordered not to touch any vehicle after being caught on CCTV.

Paul Priestley, 44, of Pennington, was arrested on 27 March after reports of a man trying car doors in Peterborough.

His lawyer said Priestley was “addicted” to trying car door handles.

In 2018, Priestley was given a five-year ban on touching or entering unattended cars without permission.

He reoffended when the order ended.

Priestley was sentenced to nine months in prison after admitting interfering with a motor vehicle, possession of cannabis and possession of a knife in a public place.

