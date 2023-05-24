Officers seen following two teenagers in a police van before a fatal collision have not been interviewed under caution, South Wales Police has confirmed.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said the incident was a “tragic outcome” as she held a press conference on Wednesday (24 May).

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed in a collision while riding an electric bike in Ely on Monday evening, sparking a night of violence.

“No they haven’t,” Ms Bacon replied, when asked if the officers in the van “have been questioned under caution”.

