Prince William has signalled any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy and become republics will be supported with “pride and respect” by the UK.

The Duke of Cambridge has been visiting the three nations during his Caribbean tour with Kate Middleton and his comments will reverberate around the region where five other countries also have the Queen as head of state.

Speaking on the penultimate night of their visit to the Bahamas, William said that whatever the future holds, the bonds between the UK and the nations will “endure”.

