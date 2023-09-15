A hit-and-run driver was caught casually chatting to a friend in a burger bar just minutes after he killed two young brothers in a 92mph crash.

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan was behind the wheel of his powerful Audi A3 when he went through a red light and ploughed into a BMW on 14 March 2019.

The BMW was being driven by Arithi Nahar who was taking her two sons Sanjay Singh, 10, and 23-month-old Pawanveer, home for their tea.

The brothers were killed instantly in the crash on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, while their mother suffered serious injuries.

Khan, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.