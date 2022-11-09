Moment thief violently attacks victim and steals watch after befriending him in bar

Shocking CCTV footage captures the moment a thief violently attacked a victim and stole his watch after befriending him in a bar.

Lindell Angell, 32, engaged in conversation with the 51-year-old man on the Strand, central London, before convincing him to go to a nearby bar.

The pair had drinks for two hours and swapped phone numbers before leaving.

Angell then launched an unprovoked attack on the victim, placing him in a chokehold and repeatedly punching him until he was knocked unconscious.

He then stole the high-value watch and made off, before he was later arrested.

