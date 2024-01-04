Charlotte Brown’s father urges daughter’s killer to tell truth about speedboat death

The father of Charlotte Brown, who died after she was flung from a speedboat on the River Thames, says he wants to know exactly what happened on the night of his daughter’s death.

Graham Brown, 60, has asked Jack Shepherd to reveal what happened to his daughter Charlotte, 24, ahead of his imminent release from prison.

Mr Brown has never believed Shepherd’s story that Charlotte had taken the controls of a boat shortly before it crashed in December 2015.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (4 January), Mr Brown said: “Not knowing (what happened) leads the family to a lifetime of grief.”