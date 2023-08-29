CCTV footage has captured the moment a man allegedly injects poison under the door of his neighbour’s home in Florida.

Xuming Li, 36, has been charged with injecting a chemical agent with a syringe under the door of the home at Oxford Place, according to a police report.

Mr Li is said to have made noise complaints to Mr Abdullah previously.

Testing revealed the liquid as the narcotics methadone and hydrocodone, which are used to treat pain.

Occupier Umar Abdullah, his wife, and their child allegedly experienced shortness of breath, and irritation to both the skin and the eyes after they inhaled the chemicals over the course of a month.