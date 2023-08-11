Thousands of rubber ducks flooded the Chicago River on 10 August for the annual Chicago Ducky Derby.

The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois. This year, more than 93,000 ducks were entered into the race.

Donors could adopt a single duck for $5, a Quack Pack of 6 ducks for $25, a flock for $100, or a Diamond Duck Pack for $1,000. The organization says this year’s event raised $428,508

The winner of the race took home a 2024 Chevy Trax, with runner-ups receiving prizes like cruise trips and cash.