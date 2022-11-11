Moment suspect runs into Ohio daycare playpen while children play

A suspect wanted for felonious assault forced his way into a classroom at an Ohio daycare centre while fleeing from police on 2 November.

The male driver failed to stop for officers from Warren Police Department, leading to a pursuit on North Park Avenue.

After crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot, the suspect ran into a daycare centre.

Footage released by Warren Police Department shows police officers attempting to tase the suspect as he runs into a classroom where several young children are located.

The suspect was then apprehended.

