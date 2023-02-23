Chile: Sky glows orange as huge wildfire burns in Concepcion

Thick smoke billowed into the orange sky as a raging wildfire burned in Chile.

Helicopters can be seen being used as part of the efforts to extinguish the blaze in Concepcion.

The sky was completely filled with smoke as the flames roared from the vegetation below.

This video was shared on Twitter on the night of 20 February.

Recent wildfires in the area have killed at least 23 people earlier in the month, prompting the government to issue emergency orders.

