Nancy Pelosi says visit was to honour ‘bedrock promise’ to ‘always stand with Taiwan’

Nancy Pelosi said her controversial visit to Taiwan, which has led to China launching military activities around the country, was to honour a "bedrock promise" made by the US to "always stand" with the country.

"On this strong foundation, we have built a thriving partnership, grounded in our shared values of self-government and self-determination, focused on our mutual security interests in the region," Pelosi said in Taipei.

The speaker of the House of Representatives is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting anger from Beijing.

