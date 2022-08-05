Nancy Pelosi says China cannot stop US official visits to Taiwan

Nancy Pelosi has affirmed that China cannot prevent US official visits to Taiwan.

“They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from travelling there,” the House of Representatives speaker said in an address.

Referring to Chinese live-fire military drills being carried out around Taiwan, Pelosi said they are “probably using our visit as an excuse.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Friday (5 August) that Chinese aircraft and vessels have “crossed the median line” in the Taiwan Straight.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.