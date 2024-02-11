Hong Kong has celebrated the Chinese New Year with a dazzling firework display over Victoria Harbour.

Hong Kong celebrated the New Year of the Dragon with a spectacular display on the second day of the Lunar New Year (Sunday).

The 23-minute show stretched 850 metres over the harbour with fireworks in the shape of gold ingots, dragon eggs and other festive designs showcasing Chinese culture.

Hong Kong is expecting more than a million visitors over the Lunar New Year holiday along with the return of festive celebrations that were put on hold during the Covid-19 pandemic.