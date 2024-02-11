Independent TV
London celebrates Chinese New Year as thousands descend on Trafalgar Square
Thousands of people have turned out to see colourful dancing dragons help celebrate the Chinese New Year across London.
People were treated to a blaze of red and gold costumes, awakening lion dancing, Chinese performers, street food stalls plus Chinese arts and crafts as the city’s Chinatown hosted a day of family-friendly activities on Sunday (11 February).
A traditional parade, complete with dragons, swirling dancers, and handcrafted floats, kicked off the dizzying array of events in central London and its Chinatown neighbourhood.
There were leaping acrobats dressed in elaborate dragon costumes, music and a dramatic electric firecracker display.
Senior figures from the London and Chinese community, including Mayor Sadiq Khan, joined thousands of wellwishers in Trafalgar Square who watched an opening ceremony that included the “awakening” of colourful costumed lions.
