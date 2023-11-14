Rep. Chip Roy to oppose Speaker Johnson’s stopgap spending bill

Republican representative Chip Roy said he will oppose Speaker Mike Johnson's short-term funding bill to keep the government funded.

Mr Johnson chose a two-step continuing resolution, or CR, over a typical funding extension covering the entire federal government.

“I oppose the CR Speaker Johnson is putting forward because it continues to perpetuate the very system my constituents sent me here to oppose,” Mr Roy said. “They don’t want me to continue spending money we don’t have.”

Congress could make a vote as early as Tuesday.